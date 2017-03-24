Please note that the Chesterfield Senior Advocate’s Office now has a Facebook page! Check out our page to learn about programs and events through the Senior Advocate’s Office, Chesterfield Council on Aging and Chesterfield Triad.

If you have questions concerning any of these events, please contact the Senior Advocate’s office at 804-768-7878 or via email at SeniorAdvocate@chesterfield.gov



Kinship Connection Support Group

Monday, Apr. 17 (9:30-11 a.m.)

Chesterfield Community Development Building

9800 Government Center Pkwy., Chesterfield, VA 23832

Kinship Connection is a support group for grandparents raising the grandchildren and other kin raising a child. Come and share your concerns with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other kin who are raising a child.

Tuesday, Apr. 18 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Legal documents are prepared free for Chesterfield’s eligible seniors and individuals with disabilities. This program is for individuals who have never had their legal documents prepared. Eligibility Requirement is less than $37,425 for a household of one.

Pre-registration is required, and documents are prepared by appointment only.

Wednesday, Apr. 19 (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Southminster Presbyterian Church

7500 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, VA

A workshop for families and caregivers. Workshops include transfer techniques; how to do a criminal records check on someone you hire as a caregiver; information on guardianship, Medicaid and senior adult services; depression and dementia; area support groups and more.

Thursday, April 20 (10-11:30 a.m.)

Southminster Presbyterian Church

7500 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, VA

Participants will learn about the Safe Exchange Zone located at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Hear about the Zone’s implementation, history, safety concerns surrounding custody and good exchanges, statistics and more. Attendees will receive a bandage dispenser with the Safe Exchange Zone address.

Friday, Apr. 21 (7 - 10 p.m.)

Thomas Dale High School

3626 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23832

This dance is sponsored by Chesterfield County Public Schools, Senior Advocate and Parks and Recreation for Chesterfield adults aged 50 and older. Light refreshments will be served. Music will be provided by Freddy C and the Happy Days Band. Spaces are limited so register today through Parks and Recreation (804-748-1623) using Course #31995. There is no cost for the event but preregistration is required by April 14.

Thursday, April 27 (9-10:30 a.m.)

Lucy Corr Village

6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, VA 23832

What if all homes could be suitable for anyone, regardless of a person’s age or physical ability? What if a person who wants to live independently, regardless of his or her age or physical ability, could do just that? Learn about the HomeFit Guide to help people stay in the homes they love by turning where they live into a “lifelong home”, suitable for themselves and anyone in their household.

Wednesday, May 3 (7:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.)

Victory Tabernacle Church of God

11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA

Lean about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life. Bring a canned item to donate to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Enjoy entertainment by Jonathan Austin (juggler and magician), a program by Ayn Welleford (gerontologist) on Healthy Living=Healthy Aging. Master of Ceremonies is Todd Parnell with the Richmond Squirrels.

Medication Take Back volunteers will accept your unused medications to ensure proper disposal; no need to remove labels (sharps not accepted). Participants can stay for a short time or for the entire morning.

Additional Opportunities

Deadline for submission is March 24, 2017

The theme for Older American’s Month (May 2017) is “AGE OUT LOUD”. The theme is intended to give aging a new voice that reflects what today’s older adults have to say about aging. The Senior Advocate’s Office has organized an essay content to hear your thoughts – what does getting older look like today? The winner will be recognized at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April.

Deadline for submission is April 15, 2017

The Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates Chesterfield citizens age 60 and older who have rendered unusual or outstanding services to their community. The goal is to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of these individuals.