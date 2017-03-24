Login  |  Today  |  Departments  |  Jobs  |   Contact  |  Help  |  Schools  |  Libraries  |  CCTV
Click here to Search
Hover here for Site Tools
Events, Training and Special Initiatives
 
FacebookTwitterYouTubeMedia CenterRSS
Contact Us

Senior Advocate
Debbie Leidheiser

Email Address
LeidheiserD@chesterfield.gov 

Phone Numbers
(804) 768-7878
(804) 717-6211 Fax

Mailing Address
9800 Government Center Parkway 
P.O. Box 40
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Map this 

 

Senior Services
Events, Training and Special Initiatives

Please note that the Chesterfield Senior Advocate’s Office now has a Facebook page! Check out our page to learn about programs and events through the Senior Advocate’s Office, Chesterfield Council on Aging and Chesterfield Triad.

If you have questions concerning any of these events, please contact the Senior Advocate’s office at 804-768-7878 or via email at SeniorAdvocate@chesterfield.gov

Kinship Connection Support Group

Monday, Apr. 17 (9:30-11 a.m.)
Chesterfield Community Development Building
9800 Government Center Pkwy., Chesterfield, VA 23832 

Kinship Connection is a support group for grandparents raising the grandchildren and other kin raising a child. Come and share your concerns with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other kin who are raising a child.

Lawyers Helping Seniors Day

Tuesday, Apr. 18 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)  

Legal documents are prepared free for Chesterfield’s eligible seniors and individuals with disabilities. This program is for individuals who have never had their legal documents prepared. Eligibility Requirement is less than $37,425 for a household of one.

Pre-registration is required, and documents are prepared by appointment only. 

Caregiving Conference: Seeing Through the Fog of Senior Resources

Wednesday, Apr. 19 (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7500 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, VA 

A workshop for families and caregivers. Workshops include transfer techniques; how to do a criminal records check on someone you hire as a caregiver; information on guardianship, Medicaid and senior adult services; depression and dementia; area support groups and more.

Chesterfield’s Safe Exchange Zone, Chesterfield Triad

Thursday, April 20 (10-11:30 a.m.)
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7500 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, VA 

Participants will learn about the Safe Exchange Zone located at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Hear about the Zone’s implementation, history, safety concerns surrounding custody and good exchanges, statistics and more. Attendees will receive a bandage dispenser with the Safe Exchange Zone address.

Senior Dance

Friday, Apr. 21 (7 - 10 p.m.)
Thomas Dale High School
3626 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23832 

This dance is sponsored by Chesterfield County Public Schools, Senior Advocate and Parks and Recreation for Chesterfield adults aged 50 and older. Light refreshments will be served. Music will be provided by Freddy C and the Happy Days Band. Spaces are limited so register today through Parks and Recreation (804-748-1623) using Course #31995. There is no cost for the event but preregistration is required by April 14.

AARP’s HomeFit Guide, Chesterfield Council on Aging

Thursday, April 27 (9-10:30 a.m.)
Lucy Corr Village
6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, VA 23832 

What if all homes could be suitable for anyone, regardless of a person’s age or physical ability? What if a person who wants to live independently, regardless of his or her age or physical ability, could do just that? Learn about the HomeFit Guide to help people stay in the homes they love by turning where they live into a “lifelong home”, suitable for themselves and anyone in their household.

TRIAD Senior Day, Dealing with the Cards Dealt

Wednesday, May 3 (7:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.)
Victory Tabernacle Church of God
11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 

Lean about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life. Bring a canned item to donate to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Enjoy entertainment by Jonathan Austin (juggler and magician), a program by Ayn Welleford (gerontologist) on Healthy Living=Healthy Aging. Master of Ceremonies is Todd Parnell with the Richmond Squirrels.

Medication Take Back volunteers will accept your unused medications to ensure proper disposal; no need to remove labels (sharps not accepted). Participants can stay for a short time or for the entire morning.

Additional Opportunities

Adult 50+ Essay Contest

Deadline for submission is March 24, 2017 

The theme for Older American’s Month (May 2017) is “AGE OUT LOUD”. The theme is intended to give aging a new voice that reflects what today’s older adults have to say about aging. The Senior Advocate’s Office has organized an essay content to hear your thoughts – what does getting older look like today? The winner will be recognized at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April.

Senior Hall of Fame

Deadline for submission is April 15, 2017 

The Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates Chesterfield citizens age 60 and older who have rendered unusual or outstanding services to their community. The goal is to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of these individuals.

Guides and Resources

Animal Services - How to Adopt

Discounts for Older Adults in Chesterfield

Fire and Life Safety - Smoke Alarms

Kinship _Grandparent Connection

Newcomer's Guide

Social Services - Adult Services-Adult Protective Services

Social Services - Auxiliary Grants

Social Services - Energy Assistance Program

Social Services - Medicaid

Resource Directory for Older Adults

Support Services for Older Adults and Caregivers

Featured Content

Caring4You Caring4Me
  Senior Navigator Small 

 
Upcoming Events

No Events
 
Support Services

About Access Chesterfield Transportation Service

Emergency Management - Seniors and Special Needs

Fire and EMS - EMS Passport

Your One-Stop Shop for Successful Aging

Police - Project Lifesaver

Real Estate Tax Relief for Elderly and Disabled

Real Estate Tax Relief for Veterans

Chesterfield County, Virginia - County Seal

9901 Lori Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Phone: 804-748-1000

Digital Counties Survey Winner

Best of the Web
Language Translations
ترجمة الى العربية Vertalen naar Nederlands Traduire en français Übersetzen auf Deutsch Μετάφραση στα ελληνικά Traduci in Italiano Traduzir para o Português Traducir al español
© Copyright 2015 Chesterfield County, VA